Family identifies Saturday night shooting victim

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — Family and Friends of the man killed in a parking garage in downtown Lexington yesterday have identified him as "Mike Yocum," a father of six in his mid-30s.

LEX18 spoke with Yocum's sister and aunt, who said Mike was a natural protector and died trying to defend his friend.

Police have not commented on the details of the incident, but an arrest citation for Juan Linares, the man charged with Yocum's murder, alleged that this stemmed from a fight that escalated. Police say Linares shot Yocum when he was on the ground defenseless.

Humberto Saucedo-Salgado and Oziel Saucedo-Salgado are charged with assault in the first degree for injuries they allegedly inflicted on a second victim.

