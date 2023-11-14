Family of Brandon Walker looking for answers nearly one year after Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Wednesday will mark one year since the murder of a Lexington youth advocate, brother, and son. His family is calling for justice in the unsolved case.

Brandon Walker is described as a gentle giant with a big heart. He was no stranger to the Lexington community.

"He did so much for this community," said Anthony Walker, Brandon's only surviving brother.

Anthony says his brother "Big B" loved his city, and he showed it.

"He gave kids bikes, food, fed families. He went to the schools, talked to people," he said.

He can't seem to understand why it doesn't feel like that same community loves him back.

Walker was shot and killed right in front of his home. He was 37.

Anthony says despite all the talk around town, people have yet to come forward with tips to help police catch the person responsible.

"People be around us be like 'man I know I know, heard I heard, but then they're not gonna say nothing," said Anthony. "You're part of the problem. You're hurting your community more than you say you're helping."

This will be the Walker family's second Thanksgiving without him. His mother, Deloris, is still clinging to her faith that justice is near.

"I pray to God that we get justice, and I know we will," she said.

Lexington police say the case and investigation are ongoing. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Lexington Police by calling (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online, or through the P3 tips app.