Family remembers drive-by shooting victim killed at kid's birthday party

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Esmeralda Rodriquez-Perez was killed early Sunday morning in what her family describes as a drive-by shooting outside a child's birthday party in Lexington.

"She was at a kid's birthday party," Lesly Diaz, her best friend, told LEX 18. "They had no business pulling out a gun and killing her. And now her kids are in disbelief."

The 28-year-old was married with four children. The youngest is just five months old.

"I think that's what hurts me most," said Esmeralda's older sister Kimberly Perez. "That she's not going to see him. That I feel she did not get enough time with him."

Perez says she and her younger sister were inseparable.

"She was like my rock," said Perez. "Every time I would have a problem I'd run to her. She knew a lot of things. I feel like half of my heart left with her, and it's not fair."

Lexington Police say the shooting happened on Betsy Lane early Sunday morning and left another man injured. Esmeralda's family says her kids witnessed the shooting. They say she was not the target.

"You took out a mother with four kids, who was one of the best people we ever met," said Diaz.

As they grieve, Esmeralda's loved ones are left with questions about what happened. They also say they're clinging to their faith as they remember a loving daughter, sister, wife and mother.

"Only he knows why things happen, and regardless God is good," said Perez. "So I've been trying not to be mad at Him. I just wish he could answer my questions."

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for Esmeralda's funeral, which is scheduled for Friday. The money raised will also help support her husband and four children.