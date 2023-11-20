Family remembers pedestrian killed in crash

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A pedestrian was killed after being hit by a car Friday night. According to the Fayette County Coroner, 57-year-old Lisa Michelle Walls was found dead when crews arrived on scene.

Police say it happened around 9 p.m. on outbound Richmond Road before Mt. Tabor Road in front of the Speedway.

“I was stunned. I cried and cried until I couldn’t cry anymore,” said Walls’ brother, Roy Collett.

According to Collett, his sister had been living in a hotel before the accident. He told LEX 18 that the family had faced obstacles for years.

“We lived in log cabins my dad built when we were little, we've been in foster homes, we kinda had a hard life,” said Collett.

Despite the hardship, Walls had a good heart, according to her brother.

“She’s a wonderful woman. I've seen her give money to people who didn’t have any, she was just a good-hearted woman.”

The coroner ruled Wall’s death an accident, and no further details have been released.

Waiting for more information, Collett is holding onto positive memories of his sister – an animal lover and a mother to a son who has also passed.

If he had one more chance to see her, Collett said, “I would sure hug her and tell her I love her. Hold her close and go from there.”