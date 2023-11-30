Family remembers Thomas Reed on what would have been 3rd birthday

WINCHESTER, Ky. (LEX 18) — With balloons, photos, and kids playing, the scene at a Clark County garden had all the makings of a toddler’s birthday party, but against the backdrop of headstones, the celebration carried a different tune Thursday afternoon.

“I want us all to sing Happy Birthday because we’re celebrating Thomas’ third birthday,” said Cindy Richardson.

November 30 would have been Thomas Reed’s third birthday. He died from injuries sustained during a car crash in June 2023. The driver of the vehicle, his mother’s boyfriend, is accused of drunk driving on a learner’s permit.

“It’s rough. We shouldn’t be here doing this,” said Richardson, embracing Thomas’ father, Frankie Reed.

Surrounded by relatives, including Thomas’ two older siblings, Cindy and her husband Steve tried to keep it together. A balloon release offered solace as they wiped away tears and remembered the toddler they helped raise.

With Thanksgiving, Thomas’ birthday, and Christmas one right after another, the family said time hasn’t allowed them to heal. Seeing Christmas presents in the store have been some of their hardest moments.

“You go to the store and you see everything that you want to get for Thomas and you can't,” said Cindy.

What Cindy says she will give to Thomas is the promise of returning to his gravesite each November 30th, to put on a happy face and relish in the moments they had with their little boy.

“I plan to do this every year. He's gonna be remembered for the rest of our lives.”

