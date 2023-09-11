'Family reunion': Lexington Roots & Heritage festival celebrates local culture, diversity

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — For over 30 years, the Lexington Roots & Heritage festival has given community members a chance to explore the diverse cultures of the city.

Described by some as a "family reunion," the educational festival is designed to allow people to explore the art, music and food that make up the heritage of different groups.

Tony Hutchinson, a Lexington resident, has been coming back to the festival for years.

"People from all over come to the Roots, they've been coming for a long time," Hutchingson said. "We just want to enjoy each other, our culture and fellowship."

The festival also shines a spotlight on local vendors, like Isaac Edmonds, who recently began a clothing brand, Collective Conception.

He was inspired to do so after learning about an incident involving his nieces.

"When they were little, they were getting bullied in school because of their skin complexion," he said. "I was like, the world really needs something that's going to be positive."

This weekend was his first time presenting Collective Conception to the public, surrounded by other Black entrepreneurs and business owners. He said he intentionally chose Roots & Heritage as his first big event.

"Me and my friends, we used to come here all the time and it's very important to me. The brand is about giving back, peacefully being who you are and wanting to stand for something great," Edmonds said.

Roots & Heritage returned last year after being put on hold in 2020 and being held virtually in 2021 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.