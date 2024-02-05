Police: Missing Lexington teen found safe

UPDATE:

The 13-year-old who was missing for several days was found safe on Monday, according to the Lexington Police Department.

ORIGINAL:

A Lexington family is searching for 13-year-old Ryan Castillo, who has been missing since last Wednesday near the Woodhill neighborhood.

His mother, Emma, says she’s shocked because he is a good kid, and they are desperate to find him.

According to the family, he is 5'5" tall, weighs 105 pounds, wears glasses and braces, and has short hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, black pants, black Crocs, and three gold chains.

The family reported the missing teen to the Lexington Police Department, and detectives with the Special Victims Unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 859-258-3600.

