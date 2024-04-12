Fans gather at KSR live show to hear Barnhart discuss new coach

LEXINGTON. KY. (LEX 18) — After it was announced Friday that Mark Pope will be the new UK men’s basketball coach, BBN fans packed into Barrel House Distilling Company to hear UK’s athletic director discuss the choice to bring the former Wildcat back to the Bluegrass.

“The trajectory of Mark Pope's life changed when he walked on the campus of UK,” athletic director Mitch Barnhart said.

Barnhart phoned in to the live show of Kentucky Sports Radio.

“There's very few people who can stand on the podium and say they were a part of that championship and are ready to lead the team,” Barnhart said.

Of the fans at Friday’s event, some admit they initially questioned the decision, but ultimately trust Barnhart’s judgment.

“I do trust him with this hire,” said Kasey Cole. “He's had so much success with other programs at this school. I don't think he does anything on a whim without thinking about it, praying about it.”

“I was shocked, I wasn't expecting him to be picking him that quickly,” said Stuart Cowley. “But I think Mitch is right, we kinda got a late start on getting a new coach and we got to move quickly.”

Fans like Cowley said the program needs a new direction and believe Mark Pope has the passion to be successful.

“It's good he's a Kentucky guy,” Cowley said. "He won a championship here. It sounds like he's a high-quality, character guy with a lot of energy, so that's a good thing.”

The BBN fans were more than ready to cheer on their new coach.

“I’m so excited for fresh air in this fan base, we need it,” Cole said. “I'm excited for a blue blood, someone who understands the program, understands it's a Friday morning, here, wearing face stickers. We’re excited.”