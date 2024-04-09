Fans split on Calipari reports, wondering what's next

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Kentucky fans are divided on reports that John Calipari may soon be out the door at UK, and it's left a lot of uncertainty as the NCAA season comes to an end.

At Banners, a Lexington sports bar, fans gathered to watch another championship game without Big Blue.

But Calipari was the center of conversation.

"I was really surprised, to be honest. It's kind of gut-wrenching. It's 15 years and you want to hope for the best, especially with Coach Cal," said lifelong UK fan Johnny Dawson.

Others weren't as nostalgic.

"I'm kinda happy about it. His first six years were wonderful. His last six years weren't the greatest at all," said another fan, Marc Miller.

As fans still wait to hear anything official from the coach or the university as of Monday night, the question of what's to come at UK was hanging over the game.

"I'm hoping the college will make the right choices. Get somebody in there that will do something right," said Jeff McGrath.

"Now we have an opportunity to go and get another top-tier coach," said Steve Patterson.

After 15 years, many fans are looking fondly at the coach's tenure, especially the early years.

Others are ready for a new beginning in the basketball program.

What all fans could agree on Monday was the need to have a new banner hanging from the ceiling soon.

"We can't be football school and baseball school only. This is Lexington, Kentucky. We have to keep this alive," Dawson said.

And with the coach's signed photo hanging on the bar at Banners, the next question among fans remains: Who would take his spot?