'Farmacy Fest': CBD shop owners invite peers to a special 4/20 event

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — Robert Matheny can sit and extol the virtues of CBD and CBD infused with THC for hours. He’s not only made it his business, but he feels he’s witnessed its healing power firsthand.

“Our story of why we started this business in the first place is a big part of why we’re here today,” Matheny said from the parking lot of his Kentucky CBD Farmacy store in Jessamine County.

The parking lot today was full of shop owners and vendors from around the county.

“We bring in all these small businesses to kind of help them get some foot traffic to show them the people out here and get them the exposure they need,” he said of his “Farmacy Fest” event.

The fact that it was held outside his CBD store on 4/20 day was not a coincidence. Robert is pleased with the new medicinal cannabis law legislators passed earlier this month (SB 47), but he’s not totally satisfied with it.

“We just passed one of the most restrictive laws in the county, so there’s a lot of work ahead of us to fix what’s been done, but it’s a great step,” he stated.

As Robert spoke outside, Rachael Osland was inside assisting customers. If ever there was to be a spokesperson for the benefits of CBD, she might be the one to choose. Rachael was the lone survivor of a violent 2015 drunken driving accident when another driver killed her then-fiancé’ and two children.

“Not only do I have chronic pain I also have metal rods in my body and I suffer from PTSD,” she said.

Rachael was given a whole bunch of prescription medications to tackle all of her symptoms, but she didn’t want to live on them forever. She was only 35-years-old at the time of the wreck.

“The last medication I was on was Gabapentin and I haven’t taken that since 2016,” she said.

That’s because, she says, of her reliance on the healing power of CBD and THC-infused products like the drops, chewables and topicals that are offered here at the Farmacy.

Robert stresses the importance of knowing what you are taking, and understanding the CBD/THC ratios so that you don’t get yourself into a situation that could become counterproductive to your health condition, or just simply defeats the purpose of taking these products. It’s why he educates his customers before swiping their card.

“For people who say, ‘I have a high count of my liver enzymes I need to work on that, or my blood pressure is through the roof.’ The medicinal side of it. That’s what we’re here to help guide people through,” he said.

“We get to see miracles inside this story every day,” he boasted.