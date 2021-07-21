'Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together': IOC unveils updated Olympic motto

TOKYO - The International Olympic Committee has amended its "Faster, Higher, Stronger" motto to include the word 'Together', its President Thomas Bach said on Tuesday, highlighting the need for solidarity during difficult times such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We have to adapt the motto to our times," he told a session meeting following the approval of an Olympic Charter amendment.

The motto now reads: "Faster, Higher, Stronger - Together".

"The collaborative effort is bringing faster and better results than working in silos and protecting each silo from the progress of the other silo," added Bach.

"This is a milestone in our development and sends a clear signal. We want to put special focus on solidarity."

The original motto, the Latin 'Citius, Altius, Fortius', was adopted by the founder of the modern Games Pierre De Coubertin in the 19th century.

The Latin version will become 'Citius, Altius, Fortius - Communis'.