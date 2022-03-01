Fat Tuesday: Here's how to feel the magic of Mardi Gras in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Ash Wednesday is March 2, marking the start of Lent. It's a time for many Christians to give something up.

But March 1 is Fat Tuesday, and that means first, we feast!

We're more than 700 miles away from New Orleans but you can still feel the magic of Mardi Gras, especially at Martine's Pastries, where the magic is happening in the bakery.

Hundreds of King Cakes going out the door on Fat Tuesday. A Louisiana tradition that's popular in Lexington, too.

"They're so moist and nice and sweet and just festive," said Martine Holzman with Martine's Pastries. "You can share them with friends and then you get to celebrate who is going to be the king or the queen."

The iconic cakes kept staff busy and attracted customers looking to share the fun.

Across town at Bourbon n' Toulouse, a line formed out the door, just after 11:00 a.m.

"We'll do over a week's worth of business in one day," said owner Kevin Heathcoat.

Customers are there for the containers of Cajun food... and the perfect Fat Tuesday meal. But the day is also a moment of reflection for Heathcoat.

"This year we're really soaking it in," he said. "Because after a couple of years of COVID, we're really appreciating it this year. And we're just excited to still be here with the lights on and the doors open."

So whether you spring for the King Cake, or go for the Gumbo, don't let the day pass without a taste of the Big Easy in the Bluegrass.

Bourbon n' Toulouse is open until 9:00 p.m. Tuesday. Gumbo Ya Ya at Brannon Crossing is also celebrating Fat Tuesday with some specials!