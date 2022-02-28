Father grieves the murder of daughter, Jordan Morgan

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX `18) — Businessman and former state lawmaker C. Wesley Morgan aired his grief and anger Sunday night over the death of his daughter, Jordan, who was shot and killed during an apparent home invasion last week.

Moments before a vigil in front of the Madison County Courthouse, an emotional Wesley Morgan recounted the morning his life changed forever, and the moment when he confronted his daughter's killer.

Morgan says the suspect, who police have named as 23-year-old Shannon Gilday, forced his way into the home by climbing on scaffolding outside.

He says Gilday shot his daughter several times while she was in bed.

He then described the harrowing moments when he confronted the gunman, exchanging bullets. Morgan says he was hit three times.

Days later, Morgan is grief-stricken and angry.

He directed his anger at times at the media, upset about past reports about the doomsday-style bunker in his home. He suggested that's what Gilday was after.

"My daughter, 32 years old, brilliant lawyer, sweetest thing I've ever had in my life, is dead because of this...and it is ridiculous. And he almost killed my wife, my 14 year old daughter, and me," said Wesley Morgan.

Police have not ruled out the bunker as a possible motive.

Gilday's mother said last week that her son had not been of sound mind lately and had spoken of building a bunker.