Father Sichko offers to cover funeral costs for children who died in Texas floods

(LEX 18) — The flooding in central Texas has left at least 82 people, including 28 children, dead and Lexington priest Father Jim Sichko is offering to help devastated families during their time of grief.

A post on X from Father Sichko read:

"To any parents who lost a child in the TX flooding: As a Papal #MissionaryOfMercy, I will cover the full cost of your child's funeral, should you so need."

Governor Greg Abbott reported that over 40 people are still unaccounted for after heavy rains caused the Guadalupe River in Kerr County to rise more than 25 feet within an hour. Among the missing are 10 girls and a counselor from Camp Mystic, a Christian summer camp.

