Fayette County School Board names Demetrus Liggins as new superintendent

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Fayette County School Board on Friday announced Demetrus Liggins as the new superintendent for Fayette County Public Schools.

Liggins has served since 2016 as superintendent of schools in Greenville Independent School District, an urban district of 5,000 students outside of Dallas, Texas. Previously, he has been a bilingual/Spanish classroom teacher; an assistant principal; an elementary, middle, and high school principal; and an area superintendent of schools, in districts with as many as 35,000 students.

In his current role, Liggins has increased student outcomes at all levels, including minority and economically disadvantaged students’ performance, led the creation of a five-year strategic plan and graduate profile, and transitioned several traditional schools to schools of choice, which helped improve equity across the district.

He was named an Inspiring Leader by the Texas Association of School Administrators and was among the first to complete the American Association of School Administrators’ National Superintendent Certification. He earned the Distinguished Leadership Award from Texas A&M University in Commerce, Texas.

Liggins received his bachelor’s in education and master’s degree in English from California State University - Fresno and a Master of Education and superintendent certification from Stephen F. Austin State University. He received his Ph.D. in K-16 educational leadership and policy from the University of Texas - Arlington.

Liggins takes over for Manny Caulk who died unexpectedly in December. Caulk served as superintendent since 2015.