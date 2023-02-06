Fayette County Public Schools rolls out first mobile preschool bus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools unveiled one of two new mobile preschool buses Monday morning.

"It really looks like a preschool classroom. We have our block area, we have books. We have manipulatives and art supplies," said mobile preschool teacher Kendall McCray.

The buses are part of their new kindergarten readiness program, First Five Lex.

FCPS announced the project in January after numbers showed less than half of Lexington kids were prepared for kindergarten.

"The first five years of a child's life is so important for their growth and development. So for us to be able to go to their communities instead of come to us, I think that will make a big difference." said McCray.

District leaders say this spring will serve as a soft launch for the mobile classroom as the bus travels to libraries and parks.

Right now the focus is on preschoolers but eventually there will be activities for babies and toddlers, too.

"They are truly a game changer for supporting families and young children in Fayette County," said Dr. Dr. Stephenson.

The bus's first trip was to the Northside Library on Monday. The district says the bus will officially be on the road later in February.