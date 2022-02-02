Fayette County Public Schools to have NTI weather day Thursday due to upcoming winter storm

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — All Fayette County Public Schools will operate on an NTI weather day on Thursday, February 3, 2022.

The school district says the decision is based on forecasts calling for a significant winter weather event that will make travel hazardous during the day tomorrow. All afterschool and evening activities are canceled.

Students should use their Chromebook to participate in the activities outlined by their teacher. They will have up to three days upon their return to school to complete the assignments.

We will continue monitoring conditions throughout the day on Thursday and make an announcement as early as possible if a change to the school schedule on Friday is warranted. For more information, please visit www.fcps.net/weather.