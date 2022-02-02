On the Verge of a Significant Winter Storm

It wouldn't be February without a wet, icy and significant winter storm and that's exactly what we'll endure over the next 72 hours. Wednesday will be wet and chilly but manageable with highs in the 40s and widespread cold rain rolling in. We'll stay wet overnight with lows hovering above freezing but eventually colder air will start to undercut all that moisture and we'll see a gradual changeover to mixed, icy (sleet & freezing rain) precipitation from northwest to southeast through the day Thursday. An ice storm warning is in effect for Bluegrass counties west across I-65 into western Kentucky with a winter storm warning in effect for eastern counties. Expect a significant travel impact with icy and hazardous roads and potential power outages from weaker tree limbs falling on power lines starting Thursday afternoon and continuing through the evening into early Friday morning. Travel into Indiana, Ohio or western Kentucky will become treacherous if not impossible. Expect potential ice accumulation of 0.25" to 0.5" with isolated higher amounts plus sleet and snow mixed in. A flood watch is also in effect for southern counties through Friday morning, 1" to 3" of rain could lead to localized flooding.