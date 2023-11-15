Fayette County Sheriff's Office to run 11th annual winter coat drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — On an unseasonably warm November day, Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt came to discuss winter coats. For the 11th year in a row, her office will run a winter coat drive.

“We couldn’t do it without our partnerships,” Sheriff Witt stated while being flanked by her partners in this mission. Republic Bank will offer five locations in town for community members to drop off donated coats. Chase Cleaners will make sure those coats are cleaned before being given out.

“We take in about 1,000 coats every year, so think of the cost of cleaning those,” Sheriff Witt said in acknowledgment of the good deed being done by Chase Cleaners.

A few years ago, the coat drive was named in honor of Diana Ross. Mrs. Ross died in 2018 from leukemia. Her death came nine years after her daughter, Amanda, was killed by her fiance. Ross would then become an advocate and sounding board for victims of domestic violence.

“We took her to every legislative session in Frankfort,” Witt said of how her friendship with Diana developed over the years.

Eventually, “Amanda’s Law” was adopted by state legislators to bring more awareness to and protection for victims of domestic violence.

“When she passed, we decided it was a worthy project to name in her honor. It represented who she was: her kindness and grace and wanting to help others in need,” Sheriff Witt said.

The coat drive will take place from November 15 through December 15.

Coats can be dropped off at the following Republic Bank branches: Andover, 3098 Helmsdale Place, Chevy Chase 641 E. Euclid Avenue, 2401 Harrodsburg Road, Tates Creek 3608 Walden Drive, and 333 W. Vine Street Ste 102. Donors can also make arrangements for a pick-up through the Sheriff’s Office.