Fayette Mall offering early Black Friday deals

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Making the most of your holiday shopping dollars won’t be easy this season given the rate of inflation that’s impacting almost everyone. But inside Fayette Mall, retailers are trying to help by offering an early start to big savings.

It’s not an uncommon practice to begin slashing prices before Black Friday, but this year it is certainly welcomed, and more noticeable.

“We try to do it a couple of days ahead so people who can’t come on Black Friday can still get the deals,” said Marisha Barrett, who works at Simply Southern.

Fayette Mall General Manager Sarah Robinson noted that mall traffic has been higher in recent weeks compared to the same time in previous years. That could have to do with people trying to spread out their spending over many weeks, or months to offset the higher costs.

“I know that a lot of people are certainly trying to stretch their budgets even further than normal,” Robinson said. “People are shopping earlier and taking advantage of deals as they come along,” she continued.

But Robinson said if you really want to make the most of your money this season, it’s best to do some research before and after Black Friday shopping at Fayette Mall.

“You might see a store is on sale one day, but you might actually find the product or brand you’re looking for is on sale a different day, in addition to that,” Ms. Robinson said.

Robinson suggests coming to the mall early on Black Friday as the crowds (and parking lots) will become increasingly more difficult to manage as the day moves along. She also said knowing your budget and having knowledge of the mall’s layout makes for a better experience as well. She also happens to love Black Friday, and it’s not because her retailers are all profiting.

“Black Friday is one of my favorite days the entire year at Fayette Mall. There is so much spirit and holiday fun and excitement here,” she said with a big smile.

The Christmas music is already playing throughout the building, Santa Claus is here waiting for your kids to bring their lists, and many store owners are already slashing prices to help you make the most of these inflationary dollars.

“If you’re out for a certain item, there could be a special deal going on during a certain day of this week, or going into the holiday season,” Robinson added of the special daily promotions that can be found with many retailers. She said knowing when those promotions will drop can also help to save money.

Fayette Mall will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and open on Black Friday at 7 a.m. For a list of mall hours, promotions and other holiday shopping information, click here.

