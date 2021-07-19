Fayette Regional Detention Center escapee has been detained

VERSAILLES, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette Regional Detention Center escapee Luke Craig is now in Kentucky State Police custody.

Versailles Police Department Assistant Chief Rob Young said officers received a tip that Craig was at Kroger in Versailles, Ky. Officers responded and noticed a boy who matched the description of the tip.

Craig then ran into the wooded tree line behind Kroger. The police blocked off an area and called the K-9 unit to locate him.

The Kentucky State Police now have Craig in custody.

Craig was arrested last September and charged with the killing of his mother, Teffani Noe and younger sister, Brooke Groggin. According to police, he led them on a multi-county chase prior to his arrest in 2020, which ended in Louisville.