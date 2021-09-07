FBI concludes recent search in Crystal Rogers case after uncovering 'multiple items of interest'

(LEX 18) — Tuesday afternoon Louisville FBI released a statement announcing the conclusion of its search related to the disappearance of Crystal Rogers.

At the end of August, Louisville FBI shared on its Twitter account that "multiple items of interest" have been found connected to Rogers' case.

The items have been sent to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, VA for further forensic analysis.

Rogers went missing on July 3, 2015. Her car was found with a flat tire on the side of the Bluegrass Parkway in Bardstown with her phone, purse, and keys still inside. In the days and years that followed the search for Rogers gained national attention. Her boyfriend Brooks Houck was the last person seen with Rogers.

The FBI took over the case on August 6. On the same day, the FBI searched three different properties connected to Houck. Agents took several pieces of property, but no arrests were made.