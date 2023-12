LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools Board of Education voted 4-0 Thursday night to approve a 1-year extension with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

Earlier this month, FCPS announced their plans to end a nearly 50-year contract with the health department and chose a new vendor to provide school health services starting July 1, 2024.

However, they reversed the decision after pushback, and the new contract will last until June 20, 2025.