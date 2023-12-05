Watch Now
FCPS board requests 1-year extension to contract with health department

fcps.jpg
Posted at 8:33 PM, Dec 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-04 20:36:02-05

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fayette County Public Schools board members are requesting an extension to a nearly 50-year-long contract with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department.

On November 27, FCPS announced that its contract with the health department had ended, changing the employment of school nurses in all Fayette County Public Schools. FCPS said it had chosen Maxim Healthcare Services as its new partner for the 2024-2025 school year.

On Monday night, at the FCPS school board meeting, the board asked FCPS officials to go back to the health department and negotiate a one-year extension to the contract.

FCPS officials say this is not yet a done deal.

During the meeting, FCPS school board chair Tyler Murphy also asked FCPS officials to conduct a long-term feasibility study to determine what the best plan for nursing care for the district would be.

