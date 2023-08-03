FCPS policy change could impact school's therapy dog

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A day at Morton Middle School isn’t complete until a wagging tail and slobbery smile greets you at the door.

“Ellie is just something special,” said the grandparent of one student.

The Ellie she’s referring to isn’t a teacher or student, but a trained and certified therapy dog who’s captured the hearts of many at Morton Middle School.

Two years ago, Ellie began accompanying her owner, a school counselor, at Morton. According to Morton families, it didn’t take long for the pup to become an integral part of the day-to-day routine.

“When they see Ellie dressed in her Morton outfit, they just smile and know they can come over and give her a hug and know that she's going to brighten their day,” said the Morton grandparent.

Studies show that dogs reduce stress, anxiety, and depression. In the often trying and transformative middle school years, some families believe Ellie has acted as a constant comfort to students and teachers.

“We never know when some sort of emotional trauma has happened to one of our kids or teachers, so I feel like it's important that she's here daily with our kids,” said the grandparent.

That daily companionship could be coming to an end after FCPS announced a policy change.

In regard to animals in the classroom, FCPS will only allow animals for specific and appropriate educational purposes, as they’re required under the ADA, or if they’re approved by the district crisis response team.

You can find a link to FCPS policies here.

The possibility of a school year without Ellie prompted one student to petition, garnering nearly 1,500 signatures already.

According to school board chair Tyler Murphy, the district is developing procedures to provide exemptions for therapy dogs who may not fall within their definitions, but whether those exemptions apply to Ellie is still up in the air.

With a new school year on the horizon, Morton families are hopeful their favorite pup will be greeting them on day one.

“Hopefully, we'll see Ellie on the first day. Keep your fingers crossed,” said the Morton grandparent.