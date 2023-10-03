Civil legal matter resolved in Paul Laurence Dunbar principal's termination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The civil legal matter involving a former Paul Laurence Dunbar principal has been resolved, according to the former principal's attorney.

Marlon Ball filed a lawsuit against the Fayette County Board of Education, Fayette County Public Schools superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, and other district officials in February.

Ball was principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School for about six months before being placed on administrative leave in November 2022.

In the same publicly released statement that announced Ball was put on leave, school district spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall mentioned the death of the school's athletic director.

The athletic director died by suicide, according to the lawsuit.

Following the release of the statement, multiple people employed by the district made statements accusing Ball of bullying the athletic director, according to the lawsuit.

He was informed by the school districtin May that his contract would be terminated on June 30.

Months later, Ball filed a lawsuit against the Fayette County Board of Education and several FCPS officials, alleging false light, retaliation pursuant to KRS 344.280, breach of contract, defamation, intrusion upon seclusion, and punitive damages.

Ball's attorney, Dale Golden, said Tuesday that the legal matter had been resolved but couldn't comment further on what the resolution was.

In a letter dated last month and signed by FCPS superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, it stated that an investigation by the school district "did not issue any conclusions of wrongdoing and was closed without disciplinary action." The letter also stated that Ball was eligible for rehire.

The letter confirms that Ball was employed as principal of Paul Laurence Dunbar High School from July 1, 2022, through June 30, 2023.