RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) – — Lisa Stringfield stood in front of a crowd giving a speech when she felt something unusual in her arms, chest, and neck.

“It wasn't painful, but it was almost electric type sensations. The thought crossed, this is something different, but at that point I still didn't think it was my heart.”

After riding back from Louisville to Richmond, Stringfield finally decided to go to the hospital to learn the cause of her discomfort.

“It was a heart attack, yes. There were markers in my bloodstream that my heart was under distress.”

The diagnosis caught Stringfield by surprise, as she had never considered heart disease a possibility for her and her lifestyle.

“I have a very strong heart, so that's the other thing that you think nothing can happen, because i could walk, I had no symptoms before.”

The leading cause of death in America – and around the world – is not cancer or car accidents. It’s cardiovascular disease.

February is Heart Health Awareness Month. Many fail to realize the importance of heart health. Cardiovascular problems especially prevail in women.

“One out of every three women that die as an adult is attributed to heart disease,” said Dr. Scott Cook at Baptist Health Richmond. “And with women, we know that a lot of times symptoms can go unrecognized or misdiagnosed because women can present a little atypically.”

Dr. Cook encourages anyone of any age to get their heart checked.

“There's a lot of people that are hesitant to seek regular medical care. You're really doing a disservice by not treating them early on because a lot of these conditions can be controlled with medications or with coaching through diet and exercise, and that can really help prevent more serious complications from these diseases, including cardiovascular disease in the future.”

Heart disease can be combatted with regular exercise and a healthier diet. This helps arteries to keep unclogged, allowing for better blood flow and less stress on the heart.

To stay up to date on your heart health, schedule regular visits with your physician or cardiologist.