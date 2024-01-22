Feeling ignored: Lexington neighborhood still hasn’t seen a snow plow

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday was another day of Non-Traditional Instruction for students and teachers at Fayette County’s public schools. Road conditions from last week’s storms remain an issue, but it’s not limited to the rural parts of the county.

“They have not touched it. I have not seen them one time come up through here,” said Chris Horine.

Mr. Horine lives in the area of American Avenue, and while this street intersects Broadway and sits just a short walk from the UK campus and downtown area, it hasn’t been treated by road crews. Tire tracks have sort of cleared a path, but that’s not at all the case on some side streets here, like Camden Avenue, where snow is packed down and remains very slick.

“I’m just scared someone will slip, break an ankle, or get hurt,” Horine said. “It’s not like Broadway, but to me, it is like a main road that needs to be done to get to a hospital, or fire trucks or ambulances to get here,” he continued.

Chris has contacted his district council member and has been told this area is on a “schedule four” for road crews, so at this point, it might not be treated at all before everything is expected to melt during the warmer weather that’s in the forecast for this week.

“In the 50 years I’ve lived here, as a kid until now, I think it’s just ridiculous that we’re the last ones thought of,” he said.

Chris later alluded to the older people, elementary school students, and UK students who all live in this area and have all been impacted in some way by being neglected.

