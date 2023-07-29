FEMA helping Floyd Co. homeowners move to higher ground

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — To live in Kentucky is to know the fear of a natural disaster.

“It just flooded everything. It didn’t get in the house, but it got under it, washed our car away,” said Anthony Kiskaden, describing the damage to his dad’s Nicholas County home.

In Cynthiana, a family is mourning the loss of Rosa Rowland. The 52-year-old was killed in the Nicholas County flooding overnight.

“They said she called dispatch five times, telling them the water was getting higher and higher and she needed help,” said Rowland’s daughter.

The pain felt by Rowland’s family parallels that of 45 families who lost loved ones in eastern Kentucky’s flooding one year ago. Throughout the week, Governor Andy Beshear traveled the state speaking to survivors.

“If you are still recovering, know you are not alone. It's going to take us time, and I'm sure for you, it's taken way too long,” said Beshear.

For 11 families in Floyd County, that support has finally arrived.

FEMA recently approved $1.2 million to acquire each of their flood-damaged properties, giving them the option to move out of flood-prone areas.

Their former properties will be demolished, and the land designated as green space.

“The goal is to move them onto higher ground so that they don't live in a high-risk area anymore,” said Kim Fuller, FEMA spokesperson.

FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program has already helped more than 250 homeowners across eastern Kentucky move out of the flood plain.

“There's a point where they say, ‘We don't want to go through this again,’ and if there's an opportunity to make an offer on their home, to give them the assistance to get the recovery started, we're really happy to be able to do it,” said Fuller.

For families starting on the road to recovery, it can be an intimidating process, and while help from FEMA can take months to kick in, they say help can start right away with those around you.

“The best thing to do is to reach out to local groups, either through your local government officials or your pastor or nonprofits, and they can get you in touch with people to provide assistance you need right away, whether it's money for a place to stay or clothing on your back, the most basic things,” said Fuller.

