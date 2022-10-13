Fiancé of Georgetown crash victim plans fundraiser to remember him

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — The fiancé of Jake Charles says she went from planning a wedding to planning a funeral. The last two months have been the challenge of Cheyenne Combs’s young life.

“When I say my students are the only thing that get me out of bed,” said the Georgetown Middle School teacher who didn’t have to finish the sentence to grasp what she was meaning. “If I can’t make it on Monday and come in on Tuesday, they’re just proud of me for being here,” she continued.

Cheyenne’s fiancé, Jake Charles, was allegedly hit by a motorist in Georgetown in August when he stepped out of his vehicle to remove some debris from the road. Years ago his uncle was killed on a motorcycle when his wheels hit a road hazard.

“He went out to clean the road and just make sure nobody was hurt in an accident. The last thing he said to me was, ‘I’m just trying to be nice,’” Combs said.

Cheyenne Combs

Now Combs is planning to combine Jake’s love of “anything with an engine it” with a charitable cause. Kawboys Kar & Bike Kruze-In will take place at Country Boy Brewing in Georgetown on October 23 from 11 am to 6 pm. Jake and Cheyenne were scheduled to be married on October 22.

“All of the proceeds will go to local families, specifically families in Georgetown, Kentucky that are experiencing sudden or accidental deaths and the costs that go along with that,” Combs explained of the fundraiser in Jake’s memory. The event will feature raffles, with winners announced every hour, and family events, including face painting and bounce houses.

Cheyenne said the last 60 days have been extremely hard on her, and naturally Jake’s family and friends. But she knows the fundraiser to benefit others is exactly the kind of thing he’d want them to do.

“He was such a positive guy, he would love that we’re all pushing forward and doing something good for the world,” Ms. Combs added.