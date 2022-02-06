Live Updates: Valieva, Karen Chen skate off in figure skating's team event

Team USA delivered on the first day of figure skating's team event at the 2022 Winter Olympics. Now with two more segments ahead and valuable points at stake, will the Americans continue to deliver on Saturday night (U.S. time)?

Nipping at their heels are the Russian skaters, this time representing the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC), who are in second by only two points (28 to 26). ROC has its best shot at pulling ahead tonight with 15-year-old skating sensation Kamila Valieva.

Karen Chen, who twice has been fourth at the world championships, is representing the U.S. in her first Olympic team event but second Winter Games.

After the women's short program, the field of 10 countries will be cut in half with only the top five advancing into tonight's men's free skate.

Follow along live with updates below...