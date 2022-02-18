Is figure skating over at the Olympics?

Trying to find out if the figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics has ended?

No! It most certainly has not!

Watch the final competitive session of figure skating -- the pairs free skate -- at 6 a.m. ET Saturday, Feb. 19, on USA Network and stream it live on NBCOlympics.com and Peacock.

If the sheer excellence witnessed in Friday's short program was any indication, we are in store for one of the most riveting pairs free skate events known to man.

The top-two teams both broke the world record score in the short program.

SEE MORE: In Olympic pairs short program, breathtaking excellence

Sui Wenjing and Han Cong lead -- as they go for gold in their homeland -- but only by 0.16 points over the Russian Olympic Committee's Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov. Scores in the free skate can reach the high 150s, meaning these teams are on a level playing field.

Two more ROC teams, Anastasia Mishina/Aleksandr Galliamov and Aleksandra Boikova/Dmitry Kozlovskii, follow with just 5.41 points separating first from fourth.

Meanwhile, the gap between fourth and seventh -- which includes both U.S. teams of Alexa Knierim/Brandon Frazier and Ashley Cain-Gribble/Timothy LeDuc -- is a mere 4.46 points.

If you've reached this page after 9 a.m. ET on Feb. 19, well then, yes, figure skating competition has ended. You can catch the non-competition skating gala live at 11 p.m. ET on Feb. 19 or watch full-event replays of the men's, women's, pairs, ice dance and team events at NBCOlympics.com.