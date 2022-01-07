Figure skating: Women’s singles team announced for 2022 Winter Olympics

Roster

The women's singles roster for figure skating at the 2022 Winter Olympics was announced during the men's short competition at the 2022 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Mariah Bell, Karen Chen and Alysia Liu made the cut.

"Honestly, I'm just so grateful," Bell said during an interview with Andrea Joyce. "It still doesn't feel real."

When reminded she is the oldest American woman to qualify for the Olympic figure skating team in 94 years, Bell said: "Age is literally a number, it means nothing. If you have a dream, there is no limit you have to achieve that dream for sure."

Chen also had the opportunity to reflect on what it meant to be part of her second Olympic team, following an appearance at PyeongChang 2018. "It honestly means so, so much, especially considering after 2018, I did think about stepping away from the sport, " the 2017 U.S. Champion said. "I kept chasing my dreams and be as courageous and fearless as possible."

When asked for advice for her Olympic teammates, Chen said she would fully embrace the moment.

Liu was unfortunately unavailable for immediate comment, as she is in quarantine following a positive COVID test.

