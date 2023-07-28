Filmmaker brings project to Eastern Kentucky University's campus

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — Samiera Brown had a dream come true, and she didn't even have to leave the campus at Eastern Kentucky University for it to happen.

The campus was transformed into a movie set for three weeks in July. Large portions of a made-for-TV movie were shot here. Producers used "extras" from the community, and Samiera – a Performing Arts major and aspiring actress and director – got two roles.

"I can't say (this experience) directed me to do both because I've always wanted to do both. But it definitely helped me get experience from both sides," Brown said two days after shooting wrapped.

Samiera said she couldn't reveal too many details about the film scheduled for release this winter. The movie does have a college-related theme, and she thinks it'll appeal to the masses. She also noted that it wouldn't be hard for those who know EKU to figure out where a lot of this film was shot.

"We did film right outside Powell on that balcony. Filmed there for like three hours," she said of the building on campus near the student union.

Brown said she was amazed at the commitment and work that goes into shooting even one scene, noting that it might take hours to shoot one scene. But nothing about the experience turned her off to pursue a career in the industry.

"Whether it was being an extra or a production assistant, both were amazing opportunities, so it was fun on both sides," Brown said.

Opportunities like this are usually reserved for students in Los Angeles or a select few other major cities, so to have it land on the EKU bypass was a stroke of good fortune.

"It is very hard to get opportunities like this," Brown said.