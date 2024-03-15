Find your lucky charm at this Bourbon Co. farm this St. Patrick's Day

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — St. Patrick's Day isn't just celebrated in parades and bars. One Bourbon County farm is opening so visitors can find good luck.

The annual four-leaf clover search at Middle Springs Farm in Paris begins Saturday at noon when Daffodil Days open for the season.

Co-owner Justin Menke says visitors have found four, five, and six-leaf clovers.

Any lucky person who finds a four-leaf clover can get it laminated for free and take their luck home!

Around one in every 5,000 clovers has four leaves, meaning there's probably at least one in a three-by-three-foot square. Menke says you don't necessarily need the luck of the Irish to discover one; you need determination.

"It's kind of nostalgic, I guess, for me because I remember being a kid looking for four-leaf clovers," he said. "It's something you gotta earn, to be persistent to find."

There are plenty of other farm activities at Middle Springs. Tickets cost $5.95, and kids under two get in free.

For more information, visit their website.

