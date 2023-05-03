Fire destroys Jessamine County family's home

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Jessamine County family lost their home to a fire Tuesday afternoon. No one was hurt, but they're not sure where they'll go from here.

For 32 years, Hayley Clem lived and raised a family in a home on Hunters Ferry Road in Jessamine County.

"My kids grew up here. I grew up here. My grandkids were growing up here," Clem said.

It took just minutes to destroy it all.

"Apparently, there was a heat lamp fire with our hay and our little baby chickens and it just blew into the attic and it just burned down really quick," she said.

No people were hurt, but their 11-month-old puppy Major was killed. In the hours since the fire, the Red Cross has come to help them find a place for a couple of nights. Animal services came to take care of the animals.

"They come and took the goats and chickens and everything and got them to a safe place until my uncle could come get them," she said.

Clem says they didn't have insurance at the time of the fire and they're not sure exactly what will come next.

"Our insurance had lapsed. We did start a GoFundMe and it's on Facebook. I don't know. I hope to rebuild," she said.

They do have the support of neighbors and family, helping them through as they figure out where to go from here.

"I've already had neighbors around here donate me money, clothes, offering to cook us meals. We do have great neighbors here," Clem said.

To view the GoFundMe, click here.

