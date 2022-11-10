Firefighters make progress on Estill County fires

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Estill County Emergency Management Director said firefighters made good progress Wednesday on two wildfires burning near Ravenna.

The Kentucky Division of Forestry said the Pitts Road Fire started from a controlled burn that escaped. It burned more than 600 acres and has since become 100% contained.

Investigators have not said how the Chamberlain Branch Fire started. It burned more than 200 acres near Ravenna. Firefighters worked throughout the day to keep it from burning any structures. So far, officials have not ordered any evacuations.

"It really was touch and go there for a second," said Gage Dixon, who lives near the flames.

Tuesday night, it got close enough that he started packing up special items in case he had to leave.

"Old family pictures and stuff like that that we’ve just been trying to make sure they’re safe and maintained,” he said.

Estill County Emergency Management director Ronnie Riddell said they hope to start standing crews down if things continue to look good tomorrow. Still, Dixon said, it’s best to be prepared and check on people if you can.

“If they know somebody who doesn’t have a lot of family and friends, reach out to them, and make sure they’re doing okay," Dixon said.

Overnight, Riddell said there will be firefighters keeping watch closer to town making sure any flare ups are dealt with quickly.