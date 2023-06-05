'First class festival at Red Mile': Railbird Fest gets rave reviews in its third year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — After a couple of disappointing Railbird Fests, including two missed years, event organizers may have gotten it right, while quite possibly finding a permanent home for the two-day music festival.

“I think they took all of the tips and advice everyone was giving,” said attendee, Lynne Hewlett.

Hewlett decided to give the event a shot this year despite hearing negative reports about the first two. Her co-worker, Maggie Dull, went as well.

“There were a lot of different options,” she said about the festival’s music and other offerings. “You weren’t locked into one thing. I think a lot of those big festivals are like that,” she continued.

Red Mile worked overtime with Railbird staff members to make sure this year’s event would be memorable. Excess heat was in the forecast and that was something they planned for very seriously.

“Plenty of water and all of the water was touchless. Just put your water bottle there, fill it up, no wait,” Hewlett said.

This was a big opportunity for the gaming and racing center if partnering on a long-term relationship with Railbird was the primary goal.

“Red Mile Gaming and Racing is pleased with the Railbird experience for all who attended,” Mary Catherine Jones wrote in a statement. Jones, who serves as vice president of operations for the facility, continued, “the music, hospitality and culture were top-notch.”

And the vast majority of reviews from those in attendance support Mrs. Jones’s claim. Rocky Adkins, senior advisor to Governor Andy Beshear, attended and came away very impressed.

“Unbelievable talent and unbelievable crowds,” Mr. Adkins posted to his Facebook page. “First class festival at Red Mile,” he concluded.

And unlike those in the past, stories of this one will be positive and the experience will likely result in returning customers.

“Oh yeah, for sure! In a heartbeat,” Dull said of coming back next year.

“I met people from Chicago, Ohio, New Jersey, Colorado and all they could say is how wonderful Lexington is,” Hewlett added.

