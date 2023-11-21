'Food for Fines': Program returns to help violators, families

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The city of Lexington is once again in the giving spirit of the season. The “Food for Fines” program is back to make the holidays a win-win situation for everyone.

“It’s a great deal for God’s Pantry and everybody that needs God’s Pantry, and for folks who can come in and not pay physical cash for a citation,” said Mark Doering, the General Manager of LEXPARK. God’s Pantry is one of our local food banks, serving thousands of needy families in Lexington and central and eastern Kentucky.

The city again offers $15 off any parking ticket issued by LEXPARK or the Lexington Police Department in exchange for 10 cans of non-perishable food items. Donating 20 cans will save $30, and on it goes.

“We have quite a few folks who this will help out quite a bit,” Doering said, with tongue in cheek.

Donations can be dropped off at the LEXPARK located at 122 North Broadway. The program will run until December 15.

In 2022, parking violators saved more than $3,200 in fines by donating, while the city was able to collect more than 1,900 cans of food.

A perfect example of giving and receiving during the holiday season.