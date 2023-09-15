Ford Motor Company in Louisville awaiting next steps from union

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (LEX 18) — As negotiations continued, Ford employees in Louisville clocked into work, awaiting the following steps from their union.

Ford Motor Company is one of Louisville's largest employers, with around 12,000 workers across 2 locations.

Neither has been authorized for a strict. However, UAW Local 862 President Todd Duncan says they are ready to answer the call to "stand up."

"We're not exhausted by any means. we're ready to go as far as it takes to get an agreement. we're mindful of the process. we're mindful of the families that it's affecting. there's a lot of uncertainties out there. right now, even with not being selected as a current target... We're focusing on putting together the best plan forward, so we continue to keep a perimeter around our members and our local. I feel like we're just going to have to continue to push forward," said Duncan on Thursday.

When and if that does happen, it will likely cause a significant economic impact in Louisville.

Although workers on strike can get union pay and apply for state unemployment benefits if the plan is shut down, Ford's CEO has said that doesn't compare to their typical working day pay.