Former athletes remember longtime Harrodsburg football and track coach

HARRODSBURG, Ky. (LEX 18) — Alvis Johnson Field turned on its lights for 23 minutes on Sunday night to remember a history-making coach after his passing on Saturday.

Alvis Johnson served as the head football coach in Harrodsburg for 23 years, from the 70s to 90s. The football field has since been named in his honor.

On Sunday night, athletes from that two-decade stretch gathered at the field to share their stories about Johnson.

Many applauded him for being an inspiration to them as young African American community members, as he served as the first African American head football coach in town.

"It is important especially as African American children that we were blessed to be able to see them. I know without a shadow of a doubt that they didn't just come here, God placed them here," one former athlete told the crowd of Johnson and his family.

Johnson coached track and field at the high school during his tenure as well.

Johnson was also the first African American to serve as the president of the National Federation of High School Athletic Board of Directors in 1994.

His wife, Rosetta Johnson, attended Sunday's event. She told the crowd his death comes just over a month before what would have been their 50th wedding anniversary.

She expressed gratitude that her family decided to settle in the small Central Kentucky town.

"You just thank God you made some decisions that rewarded other people," Johnson said.

Johnson's funeral is scheduled for Friday. More information is set to be available this week.