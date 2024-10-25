Former co-star sheds light on accused murderer's Hollywood double life

A Dance Story is the 2019 film starring Torilena Fields, the Robertson Co. woman accused of murdering and dismembering her mother earlier this month.

When she portrayed Victoria in the film, her director and co-star Andoni Zorbas had no idea about her real identity. He knew her as Naomi Navarre, an aspiring performer who spoke fondly of her life back home.

"We bonded over our mothers," Zorbas told LEX 18. "She really loved her mother. At one occasion when we were in the car together, she invited me to taste her mother's cookies."

That's why he was shocked to learn about Fields' arrest - and the disturbing details of the case against her.

"I thought it was a prank," he said. "I thought someone was joking with me."

Naomi Navarre's Instagram portrays a glamorous life in Los Angeles, hundreds of miles away from her home in Kentucky.

"I know she lived in Beverly Hills," said Zorbas. "I know she bought all these expensive clothes to take pictures."

He says her mug shot is a stark contrast to the actress he knew.

"The difference is so drastic I don't want to believe it's true," he said.

Zorbas told LEX 18's Evelyn Schultz, Fields was an "angel" and "every director's dream."

He had reached out to her to star in another film he was making, but he says he never heard back from her, and they lost touch in 2020.

Now, Zorbas is left to reflect on the film they made together and its uncanny resemblance to a real-life horror story.

"The last scene, literally the last final shot of the movie is her sitting in jail," he said of Fields' character Victoria.

Torilena Fields is due back in court November 12th.