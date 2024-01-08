Former Fayette County jail employee accused of stealing pleads guilty

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A former Fayette County jail employee accused of stealing more than $10,000 will not face time behind bars.

County prosecutors allowed Julie Hurst to take a plea deal after paying back the stolen money.

After months of postponement, Hurst appeared in court in person, pleading guilty.

On July 12, Lexington police discovered 38-year-old Hurst had taken $10,812 from a facility kiosk and hadn't deposited it.

The investigating officer wrote in the report that Hurst admitted to the crime.

She was charged with a felony, theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

The amount makes the felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison and no less than five years if convicted.

The charge was amended.

Hurst stepped down on July 14 and, in her resignation letter, wrote that the past few years in the division of community correction were rewarding and educational. Then she went on to apologize but didn't go into details about why she did it.

She pleaded guilty to the amended charge and will be on probation for two years instead of prison.

Hurst did not answer questions after she left the courtroom. She and her lawyer both declined to comment.