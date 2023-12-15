Former FCPS superintendent receives 'gift of life' from daughter

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18 ) — “Home for the holidays” carries a deeper meaning this year for a longtime Kentucky educator.

In May, Stu Silberman was desperate to find a kidney donor. Just seven months later, he’s eager to celebrate Christmas with his family and feeling the best he has in months.

Silberman managed a rare kidney disease for ten years before his kidney function reached 15% in the spring.

In need of a living kidney donor to avoid dialysis, Silberman took to Facebook, creating a page named “Kidney for Stu.” Reluctant to ask anyone directly, he hoped someone would see the page and feel called to help.

“During that process it was so heartwarming seeing people come forward. Reconnecting with old friends and making a lot of new friends along the way. There were people who came forward that I didn't even know,” said Silberman.

Despite the positive response, Silberman never considered asking his own family for the donation.

“You don't really feel like you should ask anyone. It's such a personal decision for a person to make,” said Silberman.

Unbeknownst to him, his daughters were having their own talks about who would step forward to help their dad. From the start, his daughter Traci wanted to be the donor.

“When she first called us to tell us she wanted to do it, she said, ‘Now, I won't take no for an answer.’”

While Traci was initially deferred as a donor, an additional test led the Mayo Clinic to approve her.

After having both kidneys removed and several weeks of dialysis, Silberman and his daughter underwent the transplant successfully in November.

“You can't put it into words. I am so grateful,” said Silberman. “My other two daughters just tease the heck out of her and say, 'Now she's the favorite daughter' ya know.”

For the donor team to have approved his daughter and the procedure result in a success, Silberman credits a higher power.

“Literally, a thousand people out there were praying, and I really, totally believe that that’s what made the difference in this case.”

Soon, Silberman and his wife Kathy will travel to Tennessee to spend the holidays with their kids and grandkids. Appreciative of the journey he’s already taken, the significance isn’t lost on him.

“I wasn't sure how many more Christmases there were gonna be, so this one's pretty special.”

Right now, 1,000 Kentuckians are waiting on a life-saving organ. You can learn more about giving the “gift of life” here: https://donatelifeky.org/