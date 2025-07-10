Former Franklin County sheriff and judge executive has died

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Franklin County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of former Sheriff and Judge Executive, Ted Collins, who reportedly died on Wednesday evening at Central Baptist Hospital, while surrounded by his family and friends.

The sheriff's office detailed that Collins served as a deputy and later a sheriff for a total of 27 years. He went on to serve as the Franklin County judge executive for two terms.

“Ted has raised many of us in our local law enforcement careers. He was a father figure to so many, he loved the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and his community,” a post from the office read.

His comrades went on to describe Collins as loyal friend and public servant who left a lasting legacy.

"We loved him and his presence in our community will be missed," the post concluded.

