Former Georgetown College President sues college after being fired for sexual assault allegations

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to his attorney, former Georgetown College President William A. Jones has filed a lawsuit against Georgetown College, its administration executives, and Board of Trustees.

The attorney says the lawsuit claims defamation, false light, and violation of Title IX rights.

This stems from Jones's firing on November 1, 2021. The college fired Jones after they were informed of allegations of a sexual assault of a female employee, inappropriate behavior with another female employee, and other conduct in violation of Jones's employment agreement with the college.

According to an emergency protective order, the employee who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Jones says it happened during an out-of-state work trip. She made the filing out of concern for her safety.

In his attorney's press release, his attorney says, "Mr. Jones vehemently denied then and denies now ever sexually assaulting or performing any act of sexual misconduct towards any woman in his life."

Below is the full press release:



