Former Lexington detective avoids jail time in child abuse case

Last week, an Estill County judge granted pretrial diversion for a former Lexington Police Department detective who pleaded guilty to second-degree child abuse.

The former detective, Ryan Raker, was charged last February in Estill County. At the time, Lexington police acknowledged his arrest and said that he’d been relieved of sworn duties and transferred to administrative assignment. He remained employed with the agency on administrative assignment until he resigned on March 21 of this year, according to the department.

The March 22 order granting diversion means that Raker will be on supervised release for three years. The order states that he will have to comply with standard diversion conditions, like having no further violations of the law and not possessing firearms. The order also states he must cooperate with the Cabinet of Health and Family Services and continue counseling and anger management classes.

If Raker completes diversion successfully, the case will be designated as “dismissed-diverted.”

If Raker fails to complete diversion, he could be subject to a jail or prison sentence of up to three years.