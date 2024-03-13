Former UK Rifle champ makes Olympic return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — As the 2024 Olympics draw closer, the city of Paris, France prepares to host this year’s edition of the games and one athlete with a Lexington connection looks forward to seeing the city in between and after her competition.

“Definitely looking forward to seeing all of the different architecture there,” said Mary Tucker, a member of the Team USA Shooting team. “I know the grass is not going to be bluegrass but I think it’s still going to be a beautiful place to see all of the different competitions and hopefully bring home some more medals for USA."

Mary Tucker fondly remembers her time here in Lexington for the city and the scenery. She even spent time volunteering at the Kentucky Horse Park. But her career really took off, with the University of Kentucky Women’s Rifle Team, as she led the charge to win back-to-back national championships in 2021 and 2022.

In addition to finding success at UK, Tucker qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. When the Olympics finally took place in the summer of 2021, Tucker won a silver medal in the Mixed 10 Meter Air Rifle event.

Tucker long used negative naysayers as motivation to find success. Now, a newfound love for the sport drives her to find more in the Paris games.

“People told me like, you’re probably not going to make the Olympic team and then I made the team and then they’re like “well you’re probably not going to medal” so I was like well I’m going to medal like it just kind of built off that. Now that I don’t really have a lot of people telling me I can’t do stuff I’ve really been able to find a love for the sport and realize that I have my own goals.”

With a silver medal, Tucker turns her eyes to the top of the podium.

When asked what she needs to take gold, Tucker responded, “I think it’s going to take a little more than we expected. I know that it’s going to take a little bit more, but I think I’ve got things in the right places. I have new ammunition, new coach, and stuff like that.”

Her event launches at the start of the Olympics and will wrap up midway through the three weeks. After she competes, Tucker looks forward to doing something she did not get to experience in Tokyo.

“Since it’s not going to be locked down, we’re going to be able to actually go see Paris and see the city, and I’m really excited to go see other sports.”

You can catch Tucker and Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games from July 26 through Aug. 11 right here at LEX 18.