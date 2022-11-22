Former WTVQ meteorologist killed in helicopter crash

(LEX 18) — A former Lexington meteorologist is dead after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.

WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers was among two people killed on Tuesday. The pilot was also killed.

According to his LinkedIn page, Myers was the Chief Meteorologist at ABC 36 from 2013 to 2019.

WBTV issued the following statement following the crash:

“The WBTV family is grieving a terrible loss. Our news helicopter Sky3 crashed mid-day Tuesday with two of our colleagues on board. Meteorologist Jason Myers and pilot Chip Tayag lost their lives. We are working to comfort their families in this difficult time. We appreciate the outpouring of support for our staff and your continued prayers for their families.”

"It comes with terrible sadness to hear the news of Jason Myers passing," said ABC 36 General Manager Chris Aldridge. "Jason was a meteorologist at ABC 36 for 6 years and we enjoyed every minute of our time together. At this time of Thanksgiving, please wrap your prayers around the Myers family."

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loving community," ABC 36 writes in their article. "He will always have a piece of our hearts here at ABC."

Myers married his childhood friend, Jillian, and they have four children together.

The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.