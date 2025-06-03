Founder of Veterans Club released from Lexington halfway house

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — An army veteran, who was convicted for theft of government benefits, has been released from a halfway house in Lexington on Tuesday after six months.

Jeremy Harrell was best known for being the founder of the Veterans Club in Shelby County.

According to evidence presented during his trial, Harrell received more than $128,000 in individual employable disability payments, which he began receiving payments in 2011.

At the trial, evidence showed that he was actively working more than 40 hours a week running for the Veterans Club while he continued to receive benefits. Evidence also confirmed that he made false statements to the government, hiding his active role in the club.

Harrell is set to be on home detention for six months and then probation for another six months.

When asked by LEX 18 if he is expecting a pardon from President Donald Trump, Harrell replied, "I very much hope so." Harrell added that upon hugging his wife he expressed, "I love you baby and I missed you."